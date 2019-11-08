BRAND NEW
Khloe Kardashian Sends Love to Tristan Thompson After Receiving a Special Gift

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 7:04 PM

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson make a great team. 

The E! reality TV star just gave her ex a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram Stories, saying she's "really proud" of the journey they've taken to successfully co-parent their little girl True Thompson. In honor of Khloe's latest collab with KKW Fragrance, the NBA star sent her a massive balloon arch that read "Pink Fragrance," the name of the perfume she created alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

"Today was the launch of my Pink Diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me," KoKo shared on Friday. "They're from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness. I'm really proud of the co-parenting place that we are in."

There's no denying that Khloe and Tristan have come a long way since their admittedly messy split earlier this year. Just last month, the 35-year-old candidly discussed "healing" from the drama and starting over as a single mom. 

Khloe Kardashian's Mommy 101 Moments

"It's hard, it's not easy for me," Khloe said of co-parenting with Thompson on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

 But despite Tristan showering Khloe with affection, multiple sources tell E! News that they're no closer to actually getting back together. 

"Recently they have started spending more time together and nothing makes Khloe happier than seeing True spend time with both of her parents," one source shared. 

Added a second insider, "She finally feels like she is in a good headspace and they are on such great terms that she doesn't want to shake things up. She doesn't trust Tristan and doesn't want to be hurt again. Khloe is fine being single for now and focusing on being a mom to baby True."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

