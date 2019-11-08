Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson make a great team.

The E! reality TV star just gave her ex a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram Stories, saying she's "really proud" of the journey they've taken to successfully co-parent their little girl True Thompson. In honor of Khloe's latest collab with KKW Fragrance, the NBA star sent her a massive balloon arch that read "Pink Fragrance," the name of the perfume she created alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

"Today was the launch of my Pink Diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me," KoKo shared on Friday. "They're from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness. I'm really proud of the co-parenting place that we are in."

There's no denying that Khloe and Tristan have come a long way since their admittedly messy split earlier this year. Just last month, the 35-year-old candidly discussed "healing" from the drama and starting over as a single mom.