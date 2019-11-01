Rob Kardashian couldn't resist a Halloween night out!

On Thursday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a rare public appearance in West Hollywood where he helped celebrate Kendall Jenner's birthday.

In video obtained by E! News, the Arthur George businessman was spotted leaving Blind Dragon at 1:30 a.m. in the morning. Soon after, he traveled to Delilah where he stayed at the Hollywood hot spot until 4:30 in the morning.

Rob appeared to be dressed in an orange sweatshirt from Halfwaydead and a Dodgers baseball cap when photographers spotted him hanging with Kylie Jenner's close friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

"Happy Halloween," Rob shared on Instagram before the celebrations kicked off.