Call in the stretch limos and pop some non-alcoholic champagne: Khloe Kardashian is going to prom!

"I've never been to prom before but I have always wondered what prom is like," explains the Good American co-founder in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which finds her soliciting high school dance tips from mom Kris Jenner—who believes the bubbly need not be virgin, actually (at least for guests of age).

"Prom is in high school, mom," Khloe eye-rolls, after Kris asks if she can bring a bottle to the occasion. "High school's under 21. You're, like, 18."

"OK, well you're 34," the momager reminds her, to which KoKo gasps, "Are you saying I can't go to prom?!"

But Kris has more exciting ideas. "No, you can go to prom. But you can drink!" she quips. And honestly, does that sound like such terrible advice…?