by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 1:30 PM
Pump the breaks, dolls!
In recent days, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been sparking reconciliation rumors after enjoying family time on more than one occasion.
But before you think these two are officially getting back together, E! News has learned some new details about their dynamic.
"Kylie is very happy doing what she's doing. She doesn't have a grand plan as to whether she will get back together with Travis or not. She's bonded to him for life by Stormi Webster so she knows it's a possibility," a source shared with us. "Things are going well for them with this new set up. They are very happy coming together and being a family with Stormi, but they also have separate lives and are enjoying it."
In recent weeks alone, the pair has been able to enjoy a family fun night at Nights of The Jack in Calabasas, Calif. In fact, they've even spent time together at Kylie's house for family visits.
"When they are together, things are good between them. There's no issue or drama," a source shared. "Kylie doesn't know what will happen or how it's going to look. Her priority is being the best mom to Stormi and she's lucky that Travis is a great dad."
At the beginning of the month, E! News confirmed that the beauty mogul and rapper were taking space apart to figure out their relationship. And when the news broke, we were told it wasn't a firm split.
In fact, Kylie quickly set the record straight on social media. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!" the beauty mogul told fans. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
With Halloween right around the corner, fans will want to keep up with this famous crew. According to an insider, all signs point to a special—and united—holiday celebration.
"They will do something together as a family," our source shared. "All the little cousins will be together at some point in their costumes. They will have candy at home and a little party. They also may go to a few houses in their community to."
Because as the Kardashians-Jenners always say: Family over everything!
