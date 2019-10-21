It's time to get away for Kim Kardashian's b-day!
Before turning 39 today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to experience a special birthday getaway with her closest family and friends.
No, this wasn't a wild weekend in Las Vegas or a destination hours and hours away. Instead, the proud mom was treated to a special girls' trip to Palm Springs, Calif.
"Kim told her closest friends and her family that she did not want to celebrate her birthday this year or make a big deal out of it," a source shared with E! News. "Kim was very happy about it being low-key. She was really excited that she was able to relax all weekend and hangout with her closest girlfriends at Kris Jenner's house."
While Kendall Jenner and Kris both had prior commitments leaving them unable to attend, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and more familiar faces were able to participate in the celebration planned by Allison Statter.
And whether they were hanging out by the pool or playing card games like Cards Against Humanity, everyone had a great time.
"They had a chef cook them a healthy gourmet meal for Kim's birthday and had snacks made all day for them," our insider shared. "The girls spent a few hours shopping in Downtown Palm Springs but a majority of the time spent was at the house hanging out. Kim says she never gets downtime and this was a perfect getaway and was everything she had hoped for."
While it may have been Kim's birthday, the businesswoman wanted her guests to leave the trip with a few party favors.
As seen on social media, Kim gifted everyone goodie bags filled with Skims products, new Yeezy slides and some KKW Beauty perfume.
"There is nothing more than I'd rather do than be with all of my friends, laying out in Palm Springs for the weekend," the birthday girl shared on Instagram Stories.
As for today's celebrations, the E! star is receiving lots of well wishes from family members and close friends. In fact, fans are being treated to priceless throwback photos of the birthday girl on social media.
"I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated!" Khloe wrote on Instagram. "We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be!"
