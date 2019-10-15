BRAND NEW
Khloe Kardashian Receives a Pink Diamond Ring From Ex Tristan Thompson & It Looks "Fully Like an Engagement Ring''

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 10:20 AM

The drama doesn't stop for the Kardashians.

This point is made abundantly clear in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 midseason teaser. For starters, there appears to be a divide within the normally resilient Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side. And I feel like it's gotten a little Mean Girls," Kris Jenner warns in the footage above. "As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to."

And it appears that Jenner has a reason to be alarmed. Case in point: Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be at odds over a "Candyland"-themed party.

After the Poosh.com founder calls her sister "the biggest f--king evil person on the planet," Kim responds by "firing" the oldest Kardashian.

"We're firing Kourtney! She's out," Kanye West's wife declares.

Yet, does Kourtney actually care? Apparently, the mother of three wouldn't care if the show ended.

This isn't the only drama hitting the Kardashians. According to Khloe Kardashian, she has received lavish gifts from ex Tristan Thompson. Specifically, the NBA star has given Kardashian a "pink diamond."

"It looks fully like an engagement ring," Scott Disick says while observing the diamond.

"No! No," the Revenge Body star shouts in response.

And it seems that Kris isn't the only one feeling the shift.

"I don't know why we can't all just respect each other," Kourtney notes in a voice over.

Understandably, the famed momager feels the family needs to hit the "reset button."

"You guys gotta get back to the fact that we're just family," Jenner concludes.

Will the family heal their rift? For that answer, be sure to catch the rest of season 17!

