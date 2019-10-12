Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are giving us all the feels!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star blessed us this Saturday morning with the most adorable selfies of her and her little one on Instagram.

"Until the end of time, it's you and I," wrote Khloe on her caption accompanied by a series of photos of her and True.

In the first photo that Khloe shared, True can be seen munching on something making a funny face. In the second photo, True is all smiles for the camera rocking the cutest pigtails.

A quick scroll through the 34-year-old's Instagram and you'll run into a myriad of adorable photos of her little one, giving us a glimpse into the beautiful mother-daughter relationship the two have.

Last year, E! News learned just how much Khloe loves being a mother.

"Khloe is loving motherhood and everything that comes with it," a source told E! News. "She loves being with True and is so completely enraptured with her. She loves dressing her up in new clothes and playing with her. She loves singing songs, reading to her and giving her baths. She loves seeing her master all of the firsts and milestones."