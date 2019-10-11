by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 7:00 AM
Have a problem with no clear solution? Consider tackling it like Kim Kardashian: with discipline, creativity and a little extra help if necessary.
Thierry Mugler's Met Gala muse is ready for anything in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which picks up in the middle of her final wardrobe fitting the night before this year's prestigious event. As the designer's team helps Kim shimmy into her beaded silicone corset dress, the group trades plans for what to do should she find herself needing to remove the garment for any reason throughout the evening.
"If I gotta pee, it's a problem," says the KKW Beauty boss with concern. She appears to know this for fact, since attempts to use the bathroom during Met Galas past were complicated enough—and she wasn't wearing an ensemble that took 20 minutes and several sets of hands to fasten her into.
Remembering 2018's metallic Versace gown, Kim squats and explains, "I had to go like this and almost pee on the floor." As for how a similar scenario might play out this year…
"Can you just wear a diaper?" Kim's friend and fellow E! personality Natalie Halcro asks cheekily. And though her comment is met with chuckles from Mugler's manager, the Relatively Nat & Liv star's suggestion honestly doesn't sound like such a wild idea once Kanye West's wife proposes her own.
"If it's an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up," she tells the room, dead serious. "I'm not even joking. She can wipe my leg up."
Given the nature of Kim's backup bathroom scheme, it seems pretty safe to assume this was one of those just-in-case plans that (fingers crossed) never actually came to fruition. But if it had, who do we think would've stepped in for the assist, Kendall or Kylie Jenner?
See the part silly, part seriously hardcore conversation play out in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
