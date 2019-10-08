It's an undeniable fact that Kim Kardashian has mastered the art of social media.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has simply proven that you can make a career out of Instagram posts alone. From showing off her one-of-a-kind fashion pieces to sharing special family moments, she's transparent with her followers about her lavish lifestyle. However, the 38-year-old reality TV personality knows that oversharing online can be harmful.
On Tuesday, the KKW Beauty founder was a keynote speaker at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention. While there, she touched on the subject of social media and how she has figured out a "balance of sharing" what she wants to.
"I think at the beginning, I didn't know what the word 'privacy' really meant. I was very okay with people knowing every detail of my life," she began to explain. "As you get older and you have kids, and you realize you do want to value some privacy, I figured out a really good balance of sharing what I want to share."
She continued, "There definitely is oversharing, especially when safety can be a factor when there's so many eyes on you. I learned firsthand that if you share too much, it can be a little bit dangerous at times."
JC Olivera/WireImage
The 38-year-old beauty mogul said she's a lot more "cautious" about what she shares online, especially since she has four children—North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with her husband, Kanye West.
"I move really cautiously now that I have kids, but I still love to be open and honest and that's who I am... that's my brand," she expressed. "There is a way to have both and to share, but not feel like your whole life is being used just for social media. You do have to have balance."
Additionally, Kim praised many teens who are using social media as a platform to speak out on important issues, like 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. "She is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need," Kim told Reuters, via Page Six.
She added that she'd love to lend her support to Thunberg's parents, who might need help managing their teen daughter's social media accounts. "Speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities and how they [parents] manage that," the reality star shared.
Along with sharing her social media insight at the convention, Kim expressed her excitement over her trip. She told the crowd during her panel that being in Armenia was really special for her, especially since she got to baptize her kids at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat on Monday.
"I had to bring my kids because just being in Armenia... Being able to bring my sister Kourtney [Kardashian], who had never been here before, and all of our children and getting the opportunity to baptism them all yesterday, here in Armenia means everything to us," she said. "We'll have these memories forever!"
