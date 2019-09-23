BRAND NEW
SUNDAYS, 9PM

Khloe Kardashian's Figure Is on Fire In New Photos With True Thompson

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 3:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

If you weren't already feeling sad about the end of summer, then these photos will do the trick. 

As fall descends upon us, Khloe Kardashian is reminiscing about summers past, including her recent trip to the Bahamas with big sis Kim Kardashianand their kiddos. In an Instagram post, the Good American owner shares, "I was going through my phone and found these photos from our vacation with LaLa and Kimberly. We had the best time and created the best memories! family over EVERYTHING always."

Kim commented, "The best!!!"

In the photos, the reality star is lounging on the white sands in White Fox Swim as True plays next to her. And as adorable as True is, all eyes are on Khloe's fit figure. Makeup artist Ash K. Holm commented, "ALSO body goals ok."

Likewise, Paris Hiltonposted a few heart-eye emojis, because, let's face it, Khloe looks great.

Watch

Kendall Jenner Is Not Here for the Comparisons to Khloe Kardashian

Aside from her work, True's mom is focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and frequently shares a look into her daily workouts and routine. On her Instagram she revealed that she and True frequently go on evening walks together. And in the mornings, the mom is up with the sun to do her workouts. 

Clearly, Khloe's hard work is paying off and she is feeling herself. She recently staged a photo shoot inspired by Anna Nicole Smith, which got the attention of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. He commented on the post, "Perfection." 

But the last thing Khloe is looking for is the affection of Tristan. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the star revealed, "He tried to kiss me and I go, 'This is the problem with you. You can't just take what you get.'"

In general, Khloe wants everyone, including Tristan, to move on, because she already has. 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Celeb Kids , Beach , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Kardashians , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.