Scott Disick Feels "Really Awkward" Ahead of Vacation With Both Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie

by Brett Malec | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 7:30 PM

Hanging out with your ex and your current girlfriend can be a little "awkward," just ask Scott Disick.

In a just-released promo for the next new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres Oct. 6, Scott seems a little worried ahead of a joint family vacation he's taking with Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie.

"It is a really awkward situation," Scott admits in the video.

"I think it's bizarre," Kourtney adds.

"I want you and Sofia to be comfortable," Scott reassured Kourtney.

During a group dinner, Sofia tells her beau, "You're a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney's around."

"It does take, like, a toll on me," Scott adds. "This trip has so much pressure."

