by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 7:00 AM
Don't mess with Kim Kardashian's custom dress.
Some say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but the KKW Beauty boss doesn't agree in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. With Kourtney Kardashian's 40th birthday bash on the horizon, the Poosh founder is scrambling to find an outfit she loves and—per Khloe Kardashian's suggestion—FaceTimes Kim hoping to get her opinion on an ensemble she thinks might be "too Romy and Michele" for this occasion.
"She wants me to call Kendall because she doesn't care about you and I," Khloe jokes once all three siblings are on the line, but Kim is not in the mood for banter right now.
"If you don't care about you and I, why do you keep on picking out all the same clothes?" she asks Kourtney, referencing an alleged copycat offense (or two) of the couture variety.
"I don't know what you're talking about," Kourtney fires back. "I've never dressed like you."
But Kanye West's wife begs to differ, since the Met Gala is coming up and she recently learned Kourt's stylist reached out to Thierry Mugler (the French designer responsible for Kim's 2019 Met Gala red carpet look) about a potential partnership even though Kim is already working with him.
"I don't think Kourtney really understands the leg work that goes behind this…Like, you have to really have a relationship with that designer," Kim tells the KUWTK camera. "I've spent months and months flying to Miami to see what [Mugler's] vision is. So, for her to jump in, I just was like, 'Oh, come on. She has no idea how this works.'"
Further intel from Kim's own stylist seemed to confirm her sister had also been eyeing the Rick Owens custom two-piece she wore to the 2018 CFDA Awards, which the fashion house went on to reproduce in stores. Still, Kourtney insists she's "not trying to cop" anybody's aesthetic here.
"It's so ridiculous that we're even having a conversation like this because Kim and I have completely different styles," she argues. "So even if we wear the same designer, we wear it in a completely different way."
