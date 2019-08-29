It's Labor Day! No, literally.
The Kardashian sisters are for real in labor in this nostalgia-infused promo video for E!'s "Literally Labor Day" marathon, which kicks off Monday, September 2 at 6 a.m., and promises to deliver a full day's worth of KUWTK baby memories with a side of double entendre to spice up your holiday.
"Labor was the easiest thing ever," says Kim Kardashian in the new promo, recapping first daughter North West's birth during a 2013 conversation with Khloe Kardashian, who would go on to experience it for herself just a handful of seasons later. Fast forward approximately five years and we're back in the delivery room with KoKo as she and the rest of the family meet now 1-year-old True Thompson for the very first time.
Audiences who've been keeping up with the ever-growing family since the beginning know North and True are far from the only Kardashian kiddos whose entries into this world were captured by the KUWTK cameras.
Way back in December 2009, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's first son Mason Disick was born during an episode that aired the following February and gave way to an intimate pattern of onscreen birth-day chronicling thereafter.
So, if you're in the mood to commemorate Labor Day a little differently this year, why not celebrate with a nod to the women who gifted us the likes of North, True and Mason—not mention Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Saint West, Chicago West and Dream Kardashian, because their "welcome to the planet" episodes crop up throughout Monday's marathon too—and didn't mind sharing those special moments with us on TV.
"Anyone else pregnant?" cracks Kylie Jenner toward the end of the promo.
For her mother's quippy response to that, check out the full video above! And make sure to tune in Monday for more child rearing chatter where this came from.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE