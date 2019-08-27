Stormi Websteris ready for her close-up!

The 1-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended her very first red carpet event tonight, and it's safe to say it won't be the last. The adorable toddler was on hand to support her rapper dad at the premiere of his upcoming Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

Dressed head to toe in camouflage and tiny white sneakers, Stormi posed for photographs (and looked understandably a bit scared) in the arms of her world-famous mama.

Kylie, 22, wore a glamorous white dress and heels, which she complemented with a retro-inspired ponytail and plenty of diamonds. As for Travis, he looked dapper as ever in a chocolate brown suit. The longtime couple didn't shy away from hugging and kissing on the red carpet.