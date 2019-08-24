Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are one photogenic pair.
From stunning vacation shots to sweet date-night snaps to stylish red carpet photos, these two have shared quite the array of exciting life experiences (and seen lots of the world in the process) since they first got together back in 2017. Whether they're lounging on a yacht in Mexico, chilling out in Aspen or cozying up on a private jet headed who knows where, Scott and Sofia are great at making memories. And, lucky for us, perhaps even better at documenting them on social media.
So, in honor of Sofia's birthday—she turns 21 today, Aug. 24—revisit some of the couple's cutest and most memorable moments from these last two years.
Scroll through the photo gallery below to look back at all the holidays, stay-cations and, of course, those unforgettable photo-booth pics from Scott's 36th earlier this year to help celebrate the model on her special day!
BACKGRID
Ciao Bella
Scott and his family go shopping in Portofino
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Italian Holiday
The lovebirds canoodle in Nerano, Italy.
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
Yachting
Scott and Sofia take the plunge while vacationing in the Amalfi Coast for Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday.
Instagram
Tub for Two
"Staycation...for now," Sofia posted while lounging with her man.
Instagram
All in the Family
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Going Strong
Scott and Sofia show up to support ASOS' Life Is Beautiful event at No Name in L.A. in April 2019.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Theatre Box
Valentine's Day
Sweet treats! Scott and Sofia celebrate V-Day 2019 with a date night at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in San Diego.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Viva Las Vegas
The two hang out at their hotel room during a trip to Sin City.
Denise Truscello/WireImage
So Sweet
The two dine at Sugar Factory Las Vegas days after the start of 2019.
Splash News
Three's Company
The two vacation with Kourtney Kardashian (and her and Scott's three kids) in Cabo San Lucas in December 2018.
Instagram
Desert Duo
The lovebirds head to the Middle East for a Christmas vacation. "My kind of off roading," Richie posted on IG.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery
Art Scene Stealers
The lovebirds enjoy date night at the VIP opening of the Maddox Gallery LA's "Best of British" exhibit presented by Guillotine Vodka.
Instagram
A Sweet Birthday Message
Sofia shared this sweet snap of herself and Scott in honor of her man's birthday in 2018. She even captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you."
Instagram
Three's a Crowd
Sofia joked about "3rd wheeling" during this May 2018 night out with Scott and Dr. Ashkan Ghavami!
Instagram
Taking Their Love to the Skies
Scott and Sofia cozied up while boarding a private plane in March 2018!
Snapchat
Cuddle Buddies
The lovebirds look cozy while on a tropical vacation together.
X17
Frozen Yogurt Date
The two step out for sweet treats in Malibu in March 2018.
X17
Sushi Date
The two leave the Shibuya sushi restaurant in Calabasas.
BACKGRID
Pool Party
The couple got caught getting cozy in the pool during their Mexican vacation.
Sofia Richie/Instagram
We're on a Boat
Sofia posted this photo of her and her beau on a boat in Mexico on Jan. 14.
Scott Disick/Instagram
Chop It Off
During their Mexican vacay, the Lord wrote, "The boat is way 2 long we had 2 chop it."
Instagram
Back to Mexico
The two vacation together in Punta Mita, Mexico.
BACKGRID
New Year's Holiday in Aspen
The two are all smiles on a snowy trip to the celebrity vacation hotspot in Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve 2017.
Instagram
Winter Wonderland
Scott and Sofia do some post-Christmas jet-setting to a snowy location for a romantic winter getaway.
Instagram
Pantsless Santa
Scott films Sofia getting into the 2017 holiday spirit.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
Swooning
The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
PDA Alert
The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
Holding Hands
The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Splash News
Major PDA Alert!
The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.
Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living
Cuddles in Miami
The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.
OHPIX / BACKGRID
Soaking Up the Sun
The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.
VEM / BACKGRID
Beach Time!
The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour
Miami Heat
The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach.
Splash News
Pucker Up
The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.
Splash News
Hugs
The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.
Ciao Pix/BACKGRID
Gondola Ride
The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.
Instagram
Amore
The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.
TheImageDirect.com
Jetting Off
The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.
BACKGRID
Cup of Joe
Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.
Instagram Story
Taco Night
The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.
Instagram
Surf's Up
The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.
Clasos.com.mx / Splash News
Let It Ride
The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Pichichipixx.com / Splash News
Beach Babes
Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.
DAME / BACKGRID
When in Miami
The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.
DAME / BACKGRID
Rocking the Boat
Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.
VEM / BACKGRID
Hand It Off
The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.
Snapchat
Congrats Are in Order
Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."
