The birthday fun has just begun!

As the countdown continues for Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't wasting anytime in celebrating the special milestone.

E! News has learned the reality star and Travis Scott continue to savor the sweet sights of Italy. And yes, they aren't alone in enjoying the special vacay.

"Kylie and Travis left the Tranquility yacht on Wednesday night for dinner in Positano. They took their small boat to shore and were taken to Il San Pietro Hotel for a meal at Zass on a cliff overlooking the sea.," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Kylie and Travis were joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble along with Kylie's friend Anastasia Karanikolaou."

As for baby Stormi Webster, we're told she stayed on the yacht with a nanny. And while Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are also on the vacation, they chose to walk around Positano and separate from the group for the evening.