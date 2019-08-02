SUNDAYS
AT 9 PM

See Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Have a Candid Conversation About His Girlfriend Sofia Richie

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 12:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What's eating Scott Disick?

"I want you and Sofia to be comfortable," the Flip It Like Disick star tells ex Kourtney Kardashian in this dynamic new promo video from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, which is officially set to premiere Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. Continuing, he explains, "But it does take, like, a toll on me."

The co-parents' heart-to-heart doesn't last long in the video, though a series of flash photographs that see the trio (Scott, Kourtney and Sofia, Scott's girlfriend of more than two years now) spending time together suggests there's more to this conversation than we're seeing right now. And on to the next teaser…

Watch

Inside Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie's Irreplaceable Bond

"She wanted to write you like a handwritten…something," Kylie Jenner tells Khloe Kardashian a little earlier on in the promo. And excuse the double entendre but this snail mail situation seems to have Jordyn Woods written all over it, no?

"If she wants to write me a letter…" Khloe starts—and there's something about her razor-sharp tone that manages to say "No thank you" without actually having to say it—before Kylie cuts in again to ask if she should "give her your address."

For Khloe's reaction to that and more, check out the full promo video above!  

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Tristan Thompson , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.