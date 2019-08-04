From plus one to cover girl!

In this clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, Kim Kardashian finds herself getting anxious while preparing for the 2019 Met Gala. Despite having gone to the fashionable event several times before, Kanye West's wife feels the pressure as she's wearing custom Thierry Mugler.

"This is probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding. I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met," Kim shares with her glam squad. "Just 'cause there's pictures from every single angle."

Since the French designer hasn't designed for the label in almost 20 years, it's understandable that the KKW Beauty boss is eager to do the look justice.

"It's a huge responsibility for me because he, I'm sure after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new," the Kardashian-West matriarch notes in a confessional. "I just want it to be perfect."