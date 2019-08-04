by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 6:00 AM
From plus one to cover girl!
In this clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, Kim Kardashian finds herself getting anxious while preparing for the 2019 Met Gala. Despite having gone to the fashionable event several times before, Kanye West's wife feels the pressure as she's wearing custom Thierry Mugler.
"This is probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding. I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met," Kim shares with her glam squad. "Just 'cause there's pictures from every single angle."
Since the French designer hasn't designed for the label in almost 20 years, it's understandable that the KKW Beauty boss is eager to do the look justice.
"It's a huge responsibility for me because he, I'm sure after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new," the Kardashian-West matriarch notes in a confessional. "I just want it to be perfect."
Although donning Mugler is a "dream come true," Kim stresses about the tightness of the dress and admits she "can't breathe." Nonetheless, the businesswoman rallies after a group prayer and begins her journey to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
"This is a big change from year one," Kim reflects while en route to the Met Gala. "I was just Kanye's plus one, nobody really wanted me there."
Per Kim, she only received a personalized invitation after her April 2014 Vogue cover with the "Famous" rapper. However, the tides have certainly changed as she's seen arriving as one of Vogue's 2019 cover girls.
"I'm gonna say, 'Year seven: cover girl. We officially made it,'" the E! personality concludes.
You can see all of this, plus Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's getting ready process, in the video clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
