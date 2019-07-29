There's nothing quite like a strong friendship, and it seems like Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie have "formed an irreplaceable bond."

Both the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 20-year-old model have been inseparable in recent months. From enjoying a fun (and glam) girls' night out this past Saturday to vacationing in Turks & Caicos for Kylie Skin's latest launch to celebrating a mutual friend's '70s-themed birthday bash, the two have been attached at the hip.

If anything, a source told E! News that Kylie and Sofia became a lot closer after the Jordyn Woods scandal. "Sofia really helped Kylie through the emotional roller coaster during the Jordyn situation," the insider shared. "She was really there for her and took her side through everything. The situation with Jordyn made them closer."

More importantly, the source explained that the 21-year-old beauty mogul "trusts" Richie around her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.