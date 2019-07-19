In the words of Kylie Jenner, "let 'em wonder."

While her picturesque gal pal getaway may have ended, that hasn't stopped the reality star from sharing photos from the Turks and Caicos trip. In a newly shared slate of vacation snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed in a bathing suit that served up quite the optical illusion.

The Jean Paul Gaultier suit featured the image of a woman's bare bust and torso that aligned with Jenner's actual body and probably required Instagram followers to do a double take.