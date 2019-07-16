Kylie Jenner is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her personal journey and her battle with anxiety in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," the makeup mogul captioned a photo of herself overlooking the horizon. "Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way, and I've lost myself too sometimes. My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself [every day] to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again."

While Stormi Webster's mom admitted she keeps "a whole lot" to herself, she reminded her followers she's only human.

"My life is not perfect," she continued, "and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season. We all have a magnificent destiny."

After sharing her post, Kylie received praise from her famous family members.

"Amen sweet sister!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. "I am proud of you always."

Kourtney Kardashian also echoed these sentiments.

"I am proud of you," she wrote. "Let it out."