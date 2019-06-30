SUNDAYS
Kylie Jenner Twins With Her ''Mini Me'' Stormi Webster Before Having a Girls' Night Out

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 3:27 PM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram

Like mother, like daughter!

It looks like Kylie Jenner has a little "mini me" on her hands. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday evening to show off her and Stormi Webster's fiery ensembles. The dynamic duo donned matching orange and black tie-dye dresses. While the beauty mogul's little nugget rocked crisp white sneakers and socks, Jenner opted for strappy black heels to tie her lewk together.

"Mini me," the reality TV personality shared, alongside several snaps of her posing with her 1-year-old baby girl.

"You're so so perfect," auntie Khloe Kardashian commented.

Taking another one of her famous mirror selfies with her daughter, the 21-year-old captioned her second Instagram post, "my real life bestie."

This isn't the first time the two have worn matching 'fits. At the beginning of the year, the mother-daughter duo traveled to Turks and Caicos with Jordyn Woods for a private birthday celebration. There, the trio donned similar neon-green bathing suits during their girls' trip.

However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder didn't twin with her little bundle of joy for long.

Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Stassi

SPW / SplashNews.com

By sunset, the 21-year-old brunette beauty had an outfit change and enjoyed a night out with her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassi Baby).

The reality TV personality rocked a "spicy" red-orange number that featured long sleeves, a high collar and body-hugging material, while her blonde bestie wore a daring tie-front mini dress.

In fact, the two met up with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, the Good Jeans founder and Kendall Jenner for a rare outing.

The group celebrated their close friend Larsa Pippen's 45th birthday at West Hollywood hotspots, Craig's and the Nice Guy.

"All sisters in the same club is rare," the KKW Beauty founder shared on her Instagram Story.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

