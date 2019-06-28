by McKenna Aiello & Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 4:12 AM
Ain't no party like a Kardashian party!
The most famous family in Hollywood came together on Thursday evening to raise a glass (or two) to the one and only Khloe Kardashian, who is celebrating her 35th birthday. The woman of the hour, as well as attendees Kylie Jennerand Kim Kardashian took fans inside the over-the top-affair, which was orchestrated by celeb party planner Mindy Weiss.
Jeff Leatham decorated the space from top to bottom in varying shades of pink florals, and guests noshed on an impeccably curated dessert table courtesy of Cake Gourmet Sugar Service. Plates of pink grilled cheese were also passed around and the drink menu included cocktails named "I'm In Love With the KoKo" and "Khloe Money Moves."
It didn't stop there, though. Some of the birthday girl's most infamous quotes were featured on pink cups, which featured matching straws adorned with Khloe's face.
And who could forget the appearance from little True Thompson, who matched her proud mama in a pink ensemble. Check out every photo from Khloe's luxurious birthday bash below:
It's safe to say the 1-year-old is amazed by the pretty and pink surroundings at the party.
Soft florals and glowing candlelight creates the good vibes for a night of celebrating.
One of the Kardashian family homes transforms into one of the biggest night clubs with the addition of a single neon sign.
Article continues below
Not only are these straws eco-friendly, but they are totally glam too.
Signature cocktails, personalized straws and sweet treats galore... What more can a girl ask for?
There's nothing better than an icy drink on a hot summer day.
Article continues below
Dream joins her cousins for what is sure to be a fun party filled with dancing and sweet treats.
Nothing sounds better than the gooey sandwich, but with a pink twist.
With a backdrop like this, everyone will be seeing the world through rose-colored lenses.
Article continues below
Ahead of the celebration, Khloe's loved ones—including ex Tristan Thompson—paid tribute on social media.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?