Kylie Jenner is "out of office" until further notice!
After celebrating BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's birthday over the weekend, the 21-year-old beauty mogul is keeping the party going. "out of office," Jenner captioned her Instagram picture, alongside two semi-NSFW photos of her and Stassie Baby (as she's dubbed online).
Moreover, the 22-year-old influencer took a moment to thank her ride or die. "grateful for this one," Stassie captioned her post, which featured the same fire image Kylie shared.
Posing together on a bike, the dynamic duo sported matching itty-bitty black bikinis from Hunza G, plaid-printed caps from Burberry and Chanel sneakers.
Although, this isn't the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her bestie have matched in recent days. Looking like a pair of Siamese cats, the two donned the same cream-colored Chanel co-ord set and black sunnies. They even styled their hair the same, in a slick, straight bob.
Stassie officially turned 22 on Sunday, but the KylieSkin founder has been celebrating and hosting parties over the last few days.
On Sunday, Kylie threw a lavish, over-the-top pool party for her BFF at one of her mother, Kris Jenner's California mansions. The two, again, wore matching highlighter-pink bikinis for the special occasion. During the pool party, it seemed things were a little bit too fun as Stassie lost her balance while on a massive float.
"when the tequila hits," Kylie joked on Instagram of the candid moment.
Additionally, the 21-year-old beauty mogul shared several snaps of the fun-filled day, including a few sweet images of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. At one point, the mom-of-one and her baby girl posed alongside Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter, Ayla.
Before that, the KUWTK star threw a Handmaid's Tale-themed party for the 22-year-old beauty. Not only was it a viewing party for season 3 of the hit Hulu series but it doubled as a pre-gaming party for Stassie's upcoming birthday.
Along with Palmer and the birthday girl, some of the guests included Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, Kylie's assistant Victoria Villarroel and Tiffany Sorya.
All in all, it seems like Kylie out-did herself in the party and friend department. "Happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby," she wrote on Instagram. "9 years later and you're still a real one. I love you forever and always."
