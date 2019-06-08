Need a hug? A test dummy for your new gadgets? How about a good cry? Real tears aren't mandatory and come on, what're best friends for!

"Kylie, stop it with the fake crying. You're really good at that," Kendall Jenner tells her sis in this heartwarming compilation video spotlighting some of E!'s favorite BFF pairings doing what they do best: maintaining sweet, often sassy friendships that are generally super easy to relate to, obviously!

"I know," Kylie replies with a playful smile and actual tears in her eyes.

So, if you're wondering how to celebrate your own personal partner in crime on this year's National Best Friend Day—which is today, June 8, in the U.S.—consider toasting with the E! family.