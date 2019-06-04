SUNDAYS
True Thompson, Stormi Webster and Chicago West Could Be Triplets In Kylie Jenner's New, Precious Photo

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 5:50 AM

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

It's one strong and adorable gene pool. 

Last night, Kylie Jenner gifted us with the most precious series of photos which showed her daughter Stormi Webster alongside cousins True Thompson and Chicago West. The trio, sitting in mini chairs and dressed in light pink outfits, each clutched a stuffed baby shark because, well, doo doo doo doo there's no better kid's song.

"The Triplets," the beauty mogul captioned the slideshow. True's mom Khloe Kardashiancommented "my girls" with a string of hearts while mom of four Kim Kardashian—"My babies" she wrote on Kylie's snap—shared the pictures to her own Instagram, saying, "A True Chicago Stormi."

Born just months apart in 2018, the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners have always been close, spending endless hours together since before they were old enough to crawl. "I definitely feel like we are more connected now," Kim once raved to E! News. "All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun." 

Watch

How Stormi Is Helping Kylie Jenner Expand Her Empire

The aww-worthy photo comes just days after Kylie revealed she spent a day in the hospital with Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home," the self-made billionaire shared on Sunday. "Nothing else matters when these things happen."

A source later told E! News the scary incident was food-related.

"They took her to the ER and after several hours she was sent home," said the source. "The good news is she is completely fine and acting normal. Kylie was told to keep an eye on her but she's her usual happy self and feeling fine. Other than being tired everything is back to normal. Kylie is so relieved. It was very scary to have to rush her baby to the hospital. Luckily she ended up being OK and they can put this behind them."

