Kendall Jenner and her basketball star beau Ben Simmons have called it quits.

A source confirms to E! News that the couple has split up after one year together, with distance playing a role in the breakup.

"Ben and Kendall split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch," the insider shares with E! News, adding that the distance between the Los Angeles based supermodel and the Philadelphia 76ers star "was getting to be a lot."

"She cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms," the source continues. "Kendall knew she had several out of the country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space. It's been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together."

The 23-year-old model has typically remained mum about her relationships and seems to enjoy keeping them out of the public eye. She's only spoken about Ben on a few occasions, including recently in Vogue Australia. The magazine reports that during her cover shoot, Kendall spent a few minutes on FaceTime with Ben and held up a copy of GQ Australia, whose cover he graced for their March/April issue (he was born in Australia).