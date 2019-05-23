When it comes to her famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian has made significant strides.

As fans of the famous family well know, the reality star called it quits with her longtime boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick, nearly four years ago in 2015. Since then, the two have gone their separate ways in the romance department with Disick dating 20-year-old Sofia Richie for around two years now.

While their age difference initially raised eyebrows, the pair have defied public expectation and even took fans by surprise when they jetted off to Mexico with Kourtney and the kids in December 2018. Richie joined the exes and the larger Kardashian family on a trip to Aspen for New Year's. Just last month, Kourtney, Scott and Sofia headed to Finland for a spring break trip with the youngsters.

As Kourtney said in a new interview with Paper, her relationship with the two is "probably the thing I'm most proud of." While they have seemingly figured out harmonious co-parenting, there are boundaries. "I don't think we'll go on every trip together, but I love that I'm invited," she told Paper of traveling with the couple.