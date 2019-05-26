Scott Disick is a family man!

Kourtney Kardashian's ex takes fatherhood to the next level pretty often; anyone who's perused his Instagram feed, to pretty much any extent, over the last few years knows that. Whether he's twinning with 6-year-old Penelope Disick, kicking back on vacation with 9-year-old Mason or messing around with 4-year-old Reign, Scott takes his job as a parent very seriously and is clearly enjoying the ride in the meanwhile.

So, in honor of Scott's birthday (the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 36 on Sunday, May 26) consider celebrating the way the Lord himself might: with his precious family! Take a few minutes to appreciate Scott and Kourtney's exceedingly heartwarming family album in honor of his 36th birthday.