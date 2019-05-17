It's the love story Kardashian fans won't soon forget.
Exactly 30 days after Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom met for the first time at Ron Artest's party, the pair would exchange vows and say "I Do" in a romantic family-filled ceremony.
While their fairytale didn't last forever, things took a turn during their divorce proceedings when Lamar experienced an overdose. Instead of trying to finalize things, Khloe decided to press pause.
"He OD'ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still—it was on the judge's desk," Khloe recalled in an exclusive sneak peek at PodcastOne's Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser. "It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again."
During the candid conversation, Khloe remembered when Lamar woke up from his coma and the first thing he said was "hey babe."
"I was like, oh god. What year does he think this is? I remember I was like, oh no. What did I do?! Because I was like, does he know?" Khloe shared. "And then he went right back to sleep because he was in a coma, woke up, saw me and I might've put him back into a coma I don't know, he probably was terrified."
Divorce attorney Laura Wasser would also recall her battle at the Los Angeles courthouse to get Khloe and Lamar's divorce documents back so they wouldn't be finalized during Lamar's recovery.
Court documents finalizing their split were ultimately filed in December 2016. At the time, a source shared with E! News that the duo will always be friends.
"They became very close after the Vegas incident and obviously Lamar is extremely grateful to Khloe for everything she did for him, but their relationship has undergone a metamorphosis," our insider shared. "There will always be a deep affection there for one another, but both of them have moved on. This divorce provides a natural end to that chapter in their life."
