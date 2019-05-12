Kim Kardashian famously—and quite relatably—did not enjoy being pregnant.

"You know, it was really hard for me to get pregnant, so I do feel really blessed that I am pregnant and, at the end of the day, it is a million times worth it," she told E! News in 2015, when son Saint Westwas still on the way.

That being said, "I hate it," Kim added. "You know, pregnancy is not for me…You know I've heard stories forever about how amazing pregnancy is from my mom and Kourtney and that's just not the case for me, and I'm not going to sit here and lie and act like it's the most blissful experience."

Motherhood, however, she could eat up with a spoon and come back for more.

Kim and Kanye West have welcomed another son, their fourth child together and second born via surrogate, and according to his proud mommy, "he's perfect."

And, Kim added an hour later, "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."