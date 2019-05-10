by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 10, 2019 10:31 AM
There's a new little one in the Kardashian-West family!
On Friday, new mom of four Kim Kardashian announced her and Kanye West's son had been born via surrogate. "He's here and he's perfect!" she told more than 60 million of her followers.
While devoted fans wait with bated breath for the couple to share the baby boy's name, the E! reality star did share a bit about who the youngster looks like when she compared him to another famous family member.
"He's also Chicago's twin," the makeup mogul said, likening the baby to his older sister and their second daughter, Chicago West. "I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."
As the couple wait and see as the little one grows, the baby came on quite the exciting week in the Hollywood and royal worlds as Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's son Archie was born on Monday, the same day Amy Schumer revealed her son had been born Sunday.
Fans got a heads up that the newest Kardashian-West little one was on his way on Thursday after Kourtney Kardashian revealed to Kris Jenner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Kim and Kanye's surrogate had gone into labor.
"What are we doing sitting here?" she asked on set.
Well, the wait is officially over. Welcome to the world, little guy!
