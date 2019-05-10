Moms say the darnedest things. Fortunately, we now have the texts to prove it.

In honor of Mother's Day, Jimmy Kimmel rounded up a few of your favorite celebrities and had them do entertaining readings of texts their mothers have sent them. From Pinkto Josh Groban, David Harbour to the Kardashian sisters, it seems Hollywood's brightest are not immune to the misspelled, hilarious and downright bizarre messages moms send their children.

The Stranger Things star's mama just wanted some free swag. "Love you lots—will you send me anything you can find for free?" his mom wrote to him. "Thank you so much. Thank you. Pens. Key chains. Are you having fun? Love you. Love you. Mom."

Unfortunately for her, Harbour confirmed he did not send her anything.