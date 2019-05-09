SUNDAYS
AT 9 PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Goes Into Labor

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., May. 9, 2019 7:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Twitter

Cue the Michael Scott meme: It's happening!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate is reportedly going into labor. A source previously told E! News "she is due in May," and it looks like the time is almost here!

For those who haven't been following along, in early January news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her fashion designer husband were expecting baby number four, a boy, via surrogate. On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian spilled the beans about the expected arrival of her nephew while filming the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is set to air tomorrow.

Kris Jenner was a guest on the TV show and was surprised when Ellen DeGeneres had all of her grandkids and eldest daughter come out to join her. However, when DeGeneres shared that Kim was supposed to be there, Kourtney explained that her sister had to rush to the hospital.

"My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labor," the Poosh founder revealed. "So, she's at the hospital." Kris, who was completely shocked by the news, said, "No! What are we doing here?! C'mon Ellen."

Photos

Kim Kardashian's 4th Baby Shower

Jenner's grandbabies, who made it to the show, were Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, North West, Saint West and Chicago West. Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian's kids did appear on the special.

When Kris' grandchildren heard the news about Kim's surrogate, they seemed totally unfazed. "No more! I'm done with this conversation," 4-year-old Reign said after her mom shared the news about her soon-to-be baby cousin.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Twitter

The exciting baby news comes days after rumors swirled online that Kim and Kanye's surrogate had already delivered their son.

However, the reality TV personality was quick to shut it down on social media. "Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that's not true," she tweeted on May 6. "It's Met Monday, I'm in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol."

In late April, the KKW Beauty founder threw a lavish, "zen-like" baby shower to prepare for baby number four. There, she shared an estimate of when her little nugget would arrive.

"I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I'm freaking the f--k out having a fourth kid," she said at the celebration while her 5-year-old daughter was by her side. "So, because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD."

Kim's wellness and CBD-themed baby shower was hosted at her house, where she invited a few celebrity guests and pals, Chrissy TeigenParis HiltonLarsa PippenJen AtkinNicole Williams,Sara FosterNatalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

Despite Kim "freaking the f--k out," back in January a source previously told E! News that the famous couple was "very excited" about the arrival of their son. "Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited," the insider shared at the time. "They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."

The reality TV star and the 41-year-old rapper are already parents to North, Saint and Chicago. As mentioned above, this will be the couple's second boy and the second time they've used a surrogate—they used one with Chicago. Although, we reported earlier this year that the pair used a different surrogate for their fourth baby due to their original one becoming pregnant on her own.

We're sending good vibes to Kim and Kanye as they await their baby's arrival!

Check your local listings to tune into tomorrow's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kardashians , Kris Jenner , Babies , Celebrity Families , Moms , Kourtney Kardashian , Celeb Kids , Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1606

Watch Kris Jenner & Ariana Grande Fangirl Over Each Other on the "Thank U, Next" Set

Ariana Grande Makes Her "KUWTK" Debut

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Dishes on Her Met Gala Look

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1606

"Excited" Kris Jenner Declares Herself Ariana Grande's New "Video Hoe" Before Filming "Thank U, Next"

Kris Jenner Gets Offer to Play "Mean Girls" Mom in "Thank U, Next"

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1606

Kim Kardashian Explains How She Pleaded Alice Johnson's Case Over a Home-Cooked Meal on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Tells How She Pleaded Alice's Case to President Trump

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.