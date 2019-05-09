The show must go on!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner puts aside her concern for the Woolsey Fire in order to star in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video.

"It's the day of the shoot and I feel really excited to go make my Ariana Grande video debut," the famed momager gushes in a confessional.

And it seems that the "7 rings" artist is equally stoked about Kris' cameo as the hit maker pow-wows with Jenner in her trailer. Not only does the pop star give the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch a big hug, but she also reveals that she's wearing Kylie Jenner's lip kit for the video.

According to Ariana, she "started crying my eyes out" when gifted a box of the popular lip kits. Nonetheless, the chart-topper is happier about Kris joining her team for the "Thank U, Next" visual.