Nobody throws a party quite like Kim Kardashian!

Hours after Hollywood's biggest stars turned heads on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to keep the party going with a post-event celebration at Up&Down in New York City.

Guests including Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, Michael B. Jordan, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and more danced the night away while enjoying food from McDonalds and Casamigos cocktails.

"The place was packed! It was a great party and everybody was having a ton of fun," a source shared with E! News. "The top area by the DJ booth is where Kim, Kanye, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner were most of the night."

According to a source, the Hadid sisters hung out in Kim's booth but managed to dance with Serena Williams on the dance floor.