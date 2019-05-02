SUNDAYS
See Kim Kardashian Explain How She Selects Prison Inmates Who "Deserve a Second Chance"

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., May. 2, 2019 9:30 AM

It's been almost a year since Alice Johnson was released from federal prison, but Kim Kardashian is still thinking about her story.

"I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, 'This will stress you out so much. You do not really want to take this on,'" says Kanye West's wife in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "But I think now, having gotten so deep in helping Alice, I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance, like her."

In the clip, Kim tells mom Kris Jenner exactly how she plans to do that. When Kris walks in on her daughter parsing through a stack of handwritten notes on the sofa, the KKW Beauty founder explains that she's reading letters from inmates who are seeking clemency from life or lengthy sentences.

Clemency petitions are rarely granted in the U.S., and as Kim notes in the clip, earning one could take anywhere from 7 to 10 years ordinarily. With help from her own team of attorney's, she's hoping to speed up the process for more people like Alice, whose spirit has obviously touched her in a lasting way. 

"If I see [a story] that I feel like has a real shot and moves me, then I'll send it to my attorneys that look over everything to make sure that it's legitimate," she tells Kris.

"So, they examine the case and make sure that [clemency is] even something that's possible?" her mom asks, and Kim confirms, "Yeah."

Learn more about Kim's new legal endeavor in the clip above!

