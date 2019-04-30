Instagram
Now here's a birthday post worth talking about!
As Travis Scott celebrates turning 28 today, the rapper received a special message from Kylie Jenner on Instagram.
In a collage of photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a variety of family photos including father-daughter moments with baby Stormi Webster.
But perhaps it's the caption that has pop culture fans buzzing.
"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Kylie shared with her 133 million followers. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday."
She added, "Let's f--k around and have another baby."
The post has already received more than 4 million likes in one hour. And one of those fans may just be the birthday boy himself.
"I love u mama/wifey," he wrote in the comments section. "We shall rage 4 ever."
Other famous friends of the couple expressed their birthday wishes including Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. "Bless up the FAMILY!" DJ Khaled wrote.
While any specific birthday plans remain top secret, the rapper is feeling the love from family and fans around the world today. In fact, the celebrations kicked off last week when Kylie and Travis rented out the Cinépolis Luxury Theatre in Westlake Village for an Avengers theme party.
A source shared with E! News that they had a private screening of Avengers: Endgame with family and close friends who dressed up for the event.
In addition, a billboard surfaced in West Hollywood with a photo of Kylie and Stormi wishing Travis a happy birthday.
Well done, Kylie!
