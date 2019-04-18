by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 11:30 AM
The Kardashians have officially made it to Bali!
But there's some trouble in paradise in this tense clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which finds the famous family in the midst of a jet-lagged round of bickering. Well, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are in the midst of it anyway, while Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are stuck in the middle.
"Life is so crazy and hectic," Kim sighs near the clip's start, ostensibly referring to the full day of air travel they've just completed with all seven kids in tow. As for her vacation plans? "I am so looking forward to having tea ceremonies on the daily. And just like eat, pray, love," she finishes, and Kourt thinks that sounds like a plan.
"I think we need to do some soul-searching," the eldest Kardashian sis agrees, but Khloe isn't feeling the collective pronoun right now. "Speak for yourself," she bites back, but Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick's mom insists her sister's soul could very well benefit from some eat, pray, loving, too.
What begins as a harsh back-and-forth transpires into a full-blown argument later on in the clip, when Kourtney calls Khloe out for—according to Kourtney, at least—complaining about "everything." The comment rubs her sister the wrong the way, particularly because she's been stressing about legitimate stuff like True Thompson's luggage (which a flight crew member told her was "set up" at their resort already, even though it wasn't) since they touched down in Indonesia.
"I just…I'm more chill," Kourtney counters. But before she can continue, Khloe cuts her off.
"Are you on crack? That you're chill?" laughs the Revenge Body star dryly before turning to Scott. "Did you not hear the speech on the private plane?!" she asks, referencing Kourtney's vent session from earlier about her assistant' sub-par packing job. "The bitch complains for hours!"
Scott's ex tells Khloe she's "critical" and it really doesn't go over well.
"You're telling me that I'm f—king critical because I asked not just to be lied to about my daughter? If you get lied to about the f—king weather you throw a f—king fit. God forbid it was about your child," Khloe snaps back, while Kim murmurs "true" from across the table.
"OK, then it was a misunderstanding," says Kourtney, but it might be too late for backpedaling.
"So get out of my f--king business then!" yells Khloe before leaving the room. "You're telling me I'm critical? Look in the f--king mirror."
See their gnarly confrontation in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
