Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are stepping up.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the youngest Jenners grab lunch with mom Kris Jenner. However, this isn't any ordinary meal out as the Jenner girls reveal they're ready to take on more familial responsibility.

Specifically, Kendall and Kylie inform Kris that she isn't alone when it comes to taking care of grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

"I'm at lunch with mom and Kylie," the supermodel says to her grandmother on the phone. "I just wanted to call you and tell you that Kylie and I took my mom so she could relax and that if you need anything you can text me and Kylie, 'cause we're with her."

This grown-up move by Kendall and Kylie clearly moves the famed momager as she's left speechless during the phone call.