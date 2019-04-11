by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 6:00 AM
Best way to let your big sis know you care on her special day?
"Good lordy, you're turning 40!" cracks Kim Kardashian in this exclusive preview from Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday!. "I can't even believe this is how old you are!"
The extra special KUWTK episode airs this upcoming Sunday, April 14, and will include a medley of personalized messages to birthday lady Kourtney Kardashian from various family members, in addition to lots of celebratory throwback footage. And that feels more than appropriate. In the preview clip, Kim actually starts off her "happy birthday" confessional with a nod to past b-days:
"When I think of you and your birthday, I think of dancing drunken nights in Mexico," Kourt's younger sis continues. "So, I can only imagine how big we're gonna do it up for your 40th birthday."
Khloe Kardashian appears in the preview video too, partly to remind Kourtney she'll always be the Jane Fonda to her Suzanne Somers, "the Reese's to my pieces, the peanut butter to my jelly," etc., and partly to remind her another year older doesn't necessarily have to mean wiser, too.
"I hope you drink tequila until you vomit all over yourself and sleep in it because you actually have done that a couple of times," she says, blowing a kiss to the camera. Maybe this answers Kim's question then?
Kourtney's oldest son Mason Disick appears in the video too alongside dad Scott Disick to tell mom how much they appreciate her on her special day. "Happy 40th!" Scott tells the camera. "We wish you another happy 40 to come."
"She looks like a kid," notes Kourtney and Scott's daughter Penelope from offscreen, before getting more specific about the extent of her mom's youthfulness later on. "You look like a one-year-old," the 6-year-old deadpans.
Hear Kourtney's loved ones dish out compliments in the video above! And watch Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday! special Sunday for more messages from Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and more!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
