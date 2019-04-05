RETURNS
We're Celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday With a KUWTK Pop-Up Special & Marathon!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 2:41 PM

Kourtney Kardashian's birthday is almost here, and we're helping her celebrate 40 years with a festive walk down memory lane.

In honor of her birthday week—Kourtney's official b-day is April 18—E! will be marathoning select episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons all Sunday long on April 14. So pop in, pop some popcorn and get comfortable because following the marathon, Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday! special officially kicks off at 7 p.m. And it's going to be one heck of a party with lots of special footage and happy birthday messages from Kourt's family.

Remember when Kim Kardashian helped Kourt ring in 38 with a blow-out birthday vacation in Mexico? How about the time Kim and Khloe Kardashian took their older sis clubbing back in the day? 

Relive those beloved Kourtney K moments and a whole lot more—Kris Jennermakes an emotional cameo in the new promo video too—when Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday special premieres next weekend, only on E!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

