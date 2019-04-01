Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott "are in a really good place" after heating things up in Punta Mita, Mexico.
Since the "Sicko Mode" rapper is currently on break from his Astroworld tour, he spent time with his "girl" and 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on their tropical vacation. The two lovebirds appeared to enjoy their romantic getaway, so much so, that a source tells E! News they have "mended their relationship."
"Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now," the insider reveals. "They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another."
The famous couple spent "a lot of time" together "to talk things over" and were able to "relax" on their family trip.
In fact, the source says Kylie is even more smitten with her 27-year-old beau. "Every time Kylie see's Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more."
"It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him," the source adds.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
A second source confirms the couple savored every minute of family time during their Mexico vacation.
"They had a great time with Stormi," the source shares with E! News. "They both played with her on the beach and the pool. Stormi was walking all around and didn't want to sit down. She had lots of energy, but Kylie spent lots of time picking her up cuddling and kissing her too."
Moreover, the two lovebirds were able to have some alone time.
After putting "Stormi to bed, they seemed happy and spent time in the private movie theatre and getting massages in the spa room," the same source says.
Earlier today, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a special moment between Travis and their daughter.
The 27-year-old rapper tried helping Stormi down a flight of stairs, and she adorably held a hot pink purse that she just couldn't "let go of."
The two have since "returned to LA" and are "looking happy and refreshed."
If anything, Travis "promised he will be spending his time at home with Kylie and Stormi," according to the first source. "Kylie is really happy to have Travis home."
