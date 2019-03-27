Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is going to be an emotional roller coaster for Khloe Kardashian.

In the just-released supertease for the highly anticipated new season of the hit E! series, which returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!, the new mom cries over beau Tristan Thompson, who was recently at the center of an alleged cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's longtime BFF Jordyn Woods.

"It just sucks it has to be so public," True Thompson's mom cries in the dramatic video. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."

Later, Khloe adds, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."

Khloe then yells at someone over the phone, "My family was ruined!"

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are contemplating on relocating their family. "Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point," Kim admits.