JoJo Siwa and Kim Kardashian: the friend duo we never knew we needed?
The YouTube star recently revealed to E! News exclusively that she and Kanye West's daughter North West will be collaborating on a new video together and both parties are pretty pumped about it. JoJo told E! News on Thursday that she initially wanted to film at Kim and Kanye West's house, but North is such a fan of the YouTuber that she wants to film at JoJo's house.
No word yet on if JoJo's social media-famous car that Justin Bieber has some feelings about will appear in the video.
JoJo gave some more background into how their collaboration came into fruition at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night and what we should expect.
"It's gonna be incredible," the 15-year-old told us. "North West hasn't really been on the Internet before and no one has really met her personality yet, so it's going to be really, really fun. Kim says she's super excited so I'm excited."
JoJo shared that she and Nickelodeon sent North a package with one of her signature bows and North posted it.
"I responded and didn't know if she would actually see it and she did," JoJo explained. "I said, 'If North ever wants to be in a video or if you want me to come surprise her, I'd be down to do anything.' I gave her my number and she texted me the next day and we made it happen."
All JoJo is sharing now is that we should "expect something cool."
When asked if she was swapping texts with the KKW Beauty owner, JoJo joked, "Oh yeah, we're best friends."
She then elaborated, "We do text very often. We're talking about North, if she's excited—which she is—we talk about all the things we're gonna do." Apparently, Kim might even make a cameo in the video!
Kim and North both fan-girled over the Dance Moms star the other day on Twitter. "North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!!" Kim tweeted on March 16. "That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow."
And yes, the tweet was filled with lots of pink bow emojis.
