North West's wildest dreams are about to come true!

Just days before Nickelodeon hosts their slime-filled Kids' Choice Awards, one nominee has some big news to share about her next project.

While celebrating her Favorite Social Music Star and Favorite TV Host nomination, JoJo Siwa revealed to E! News exclusively that she is going to film a YouTube video with North. And yes, Kim Kardashian may make an appearance in the finished product too.

Originally, JoJo thought they would film at Kim's house. But because North really wants to see JoJo's home, they are switching locations.

As for how close the Nickelodeon star is to North's mom? You may just be surprised. JoJo told us at University of Southern California's Galen Center that they text around five times a day. And yes, Kim is super nice.