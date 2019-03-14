Mother-daughter bonding!

Ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 premiere (returning Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m.), Kylie Jenner is teaching momager Kris Jenner her makeup guru ways. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch doesn't know "how to do the Kylie Jenner lip" since she's used to her daughter doing it for her.

"It's about time," the mother of six quips in this exclusive clip created for YouTube.

Since the ladies are all glammed up in sparkly numbers, the billionaire makeup mogul contemplates which lip color would be best for Kris. "Do you think signature Candy or do you want to do a pop of red?" Stormi Webster's mom asks. "I think this is Boss."

"Oh, we might have to go with Boss," Kris notes. "What do you think? Or just do a nude?"