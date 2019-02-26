Kim Kardashian is seeing things a lot more clearly.

Long Island Medium star, Theresa Caputo, recently paid the KKW Beauty founder and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, a visit. The beauty mogul she says today marks "one of the best days of my life."

"You guys, today is probably one of the best days of my life, and I have to tell you why," Kim begins her Instagram Stories. "Guess who is at my house, and who I did a reading with?"

In the short clip, the TLC reality TV personality is blushing over Kim's sweet words, and brings Khloe into frame. The Good American founder confesses she got a reading, too. "And me," she says in response to her sister's previous comment.

The three are all smiles, which possibly means one thing, they really did have a hell of a reading.

Caputo also gushes over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. She took to Instagram to share her snap with the mom-of-three. "She's honestly one of the sweetest most genuine people I've ever met."