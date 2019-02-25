RETURNS
7 APRIL

Khloe Kardashian Sizzles in Risqué Bodysuit Alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 7:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

It's been less than 24 hours since Kendall Jenner debuted her riskiest outfit to date, and yet, her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, are giving her a run for her money.

"Smile for the camera," the 39-year-old reality TV personality captioned her sexy snap with her siblings. The family trio posed for a series of photos that ranged from tame to NSFW. Well, tame for Kardashian standards.

Kendall donned a fiery red mini-dress that she paired with long white gloves, stark-white heels and black see-through pantyhose. It was a completely different vibe from her Vanity Fair Oscars Party dress, where she showed off more skin than ever before.

As for Kourtney and Khloe? The two went for the glitz and the glam in ultra-sparkly ensembles that would put Vegas showgirls' outfits to shame.

The mom-of-three spiced things up with a sheer jewel-embellished dress that she appropriately paired with a black lingerie set. She was styled by Dani Michelle.

Wearing a similar sparkly outfit as Kourtney, the Good American denim founder opted for a holographic bedazzled, body-clinging jumpsuit. She threw on nude strappy heels and statement jewelry pieces.

Photos

A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

This marks one of the few posts and appearances Khloe's made since news broke that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn WoodsKylie Jenner's longtime BFF.

Khloe Kardashian

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, Khloe stepped out to attend the PrettyLittleThing event in Los Angeles, which marked her first public appearance since splitting up with the NBA star.

She rocked a stylish cropped sweater with the fashion brand's name splashed all over it and leather pants. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her bestie, Malika Haqq, wore matching outfits.

From Kourtney's Instagram snaps, it looks like the fashion mogul is in good spirits, especially from the looks of her "Best You Ever Had" type of poses.

It's unclear if the trio is heading out for a night on the town or if they're simply playing dress up. Either way, fans are loving it.

One follower wrote, "Slayyyyy sistersss." Another commented, "Broke the internet."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is serving fans high-fashion realness at designer Thierry Mugler's exhibition opening in Canada.

"In Montreal for the Thierry Mugler Exhibition. Look 1," she wrote on Twitter in a jaw-dropping gown.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Celebrities , Fashion , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Thierry Muglier Exhibit

Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Total Greek Goddess at Thierry Mugler’s Montreal Museum Exhibition

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Inside Kylie Jenner's Impossible Struggle: Why She's Having a Hard Time Letting Go of Jordyn Woods

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Kendall Jenner’s Risqué Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look Is a Sight to Behold

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Rocks Red Hair: See Her New Look

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Best Makeup Selfies

Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Fast-Fashion Site She Accuses of ''Ripping Off'' Her Clothes

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.