Jordyn Woods has made her first public appearance since news emerged of an alleged cheating scandal between her and Tristan Thompson.

On Thursday night, Kylie Jenner's famous best friend stepped out in West Hollywood in honor of the launch of her lash collaboration with Eylure. According to beauty influencer Victor Ramos, who took to social media to describe the night afterward, Woods "hid in the back" during the event. However, at one point in the night, she did take the microphone to briefly address the crowd.

Before speaking, a woman introduced her and told attendees, "We're happy to have her and we really literally wish her all the success in the world."

While the start of Woods' remarks were muffled by applause, she did mention "everything that's going on," said "it's been real" and acknowledged that the collaboration was something they had worked on for more than nine months, so she hoped everyone enjoyed the product.